Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 810 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Compass Diversified worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $10,837,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CODI opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.54 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

