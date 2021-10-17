JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 52,662 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,662 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average is $207.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.