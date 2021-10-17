Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.40 Million Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 74.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 655,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 125,743 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $2,386,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $99,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE AXL opened at $10.61 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.