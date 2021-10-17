Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1,815.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Insmed by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,965,000 after buying an additional 1,650,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,808,000 after buying an additional 396,163 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Insmed by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,821,000 after buying an additional 643,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

INSM opened at $26.49 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.