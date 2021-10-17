Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

FOLD opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 153,266 shares valued at $1,616,438. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

