Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTPY. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth $988,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth $6,665,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTPY stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

