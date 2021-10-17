SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 255.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.