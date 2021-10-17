SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

