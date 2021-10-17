Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $147,978.91 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $147,978.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Michael Ackermann sold 200 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $5,006.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $15,618.15.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00.

Shares of TARS opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,927,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

