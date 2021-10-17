Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Sells $232,938.64 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

