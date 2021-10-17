Elaine Sanders Sells 125,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,054,905.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$385.68 million and a PE ratio of -16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.70.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.