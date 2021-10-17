Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

