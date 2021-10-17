HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FUV has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of FUV opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $386.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.