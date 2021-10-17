Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $585.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.48 and its 200 day moving average is $465.11.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
