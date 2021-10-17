Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $585.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.48 and its 200 day moving average is $465.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

