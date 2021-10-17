Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s current price.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

