Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s current price.
Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $32.50.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.
About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.
