Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 346.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 109.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

