The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Cut to $59.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

KO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.48 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

