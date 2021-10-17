The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,163 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

