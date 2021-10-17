Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

QLYS stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $84,924.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,916 shares of company stock worth $46,167,612. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

