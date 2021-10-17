Short Interest in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Rises By 107.4%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 736,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the September 15th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages have commented on ICVX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $25.26 on Friday. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.39.
Icosavax Company Profile
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.