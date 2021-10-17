Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report $38.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.77 million and the lowest is $37.30 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $153.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $201.76 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $225.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

CLVS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $513.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

