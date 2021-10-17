Short Interest in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Expands By 104.3%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the September 15th total of 46,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OPA stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Magnum Opus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

