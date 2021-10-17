Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

