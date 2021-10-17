Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. 323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 74,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after buying an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 163,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
