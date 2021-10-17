Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. 323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 74,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after buying an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 163,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.