Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce $314.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.90 million and the highest is $324.80 million. Bally’s posted sales of $116.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.46. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

