Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 5,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 280,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $561.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Equities analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

