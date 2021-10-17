Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Up 5.9%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.39. Approximately 10,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 319,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $41,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $114,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,772 shares of company stock worth $4,224,434 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

