The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 873 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Green Dot worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after acquiring an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 347,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,135 shares of company stock worth $349,652. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

