Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of CYRX opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,492 shares of company stock valued at $25,819,710 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

