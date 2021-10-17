Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $451,735.05 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EA stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

