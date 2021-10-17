Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

NYSE SYK opened at $266.32 on Friday. Stryker has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 370.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

