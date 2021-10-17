Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $558,000.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ingrid Lestiyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $3,674,440.00.

U opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion and a PE ratio of -64.09. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 122.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 200.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $6,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

