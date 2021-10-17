The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2,650.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $150.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $128.10 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.68.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

