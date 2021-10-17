Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Elastic by 95.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

ESTC stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $177.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

