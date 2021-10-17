American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

