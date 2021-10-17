Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 491 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

