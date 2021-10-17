Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Sells $708,225.93 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,298 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,932 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,083 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,627 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

