Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $205.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.57.

CGJTF stock opened at $157.11 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $186.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.09.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

