Scotiabank Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$13.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DALXF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.39.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

