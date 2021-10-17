Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$50.50 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DYNDF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dye & Durham stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

