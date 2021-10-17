Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Elementis from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elementis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of Elementis stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

