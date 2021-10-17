Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 94,247 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of SWBI opened at $21.13 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

