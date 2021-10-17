Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 97,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $28.33 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

