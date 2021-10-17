Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $672,000 Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

