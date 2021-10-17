Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $102.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,715,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

