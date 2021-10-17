Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGJ opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

