Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $93,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $187.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.10. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.