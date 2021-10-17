BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,321,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Model N worth $79,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $32.94 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

