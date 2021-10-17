BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,169 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $82,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,940,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth about $941,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 67.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TR opened at $31.46 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $58.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of -0.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

