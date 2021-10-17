Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) versus AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Financial Comparison

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cloudera and AvePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera $869.26 million 5.45 -$162.73 million ($0.16) -99.94 AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A

AvePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudera.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudera and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera -15.73% -2.59% -1.31% AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84%

Risk & Volatility

Cloudera has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cloudera and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera 0 2 0 0 2.00 AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cloudera presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.19%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 70.33%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Cloudera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Cloudera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Cloudera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvePoint beats Cloudera on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

